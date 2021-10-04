XTX Topco Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 110.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LNC. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 575.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the first quarter worth $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 188.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Lincoln National in the second quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 104.2% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Lincoln National news, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total value of $10,807,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LNC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.71.

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $70.21 on Monday. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.02 and a fifty-two week high of $72.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.24.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.87. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Lincoln National’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.75%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

