XTX Topco Ltd Takes Position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 606 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 522,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $435,264,000 after purchasing an additional 191,773 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter worth about $83,577,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 144.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 151,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,411,000 after buying an additional 89,635 shares during the period. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,928,000. Finally, Miura Global Management LLC increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Miura Global Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,292,000 after buying an additional 54,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $862.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $847.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $840.97. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $315.75 and a 52 week high of $915.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.22.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The bank reported $15.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.95 by $2.14. The business had revenue of $480.54 million for the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 28.77%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 39.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.96%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $1,020.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,075.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,025.00.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.

