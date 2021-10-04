XYO (XYO) 24-Hour Volume Tops $9.99 Million

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. During the last week, XYO has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. XYO has a market capitalization of $363.59 million and $9.99 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XYO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0283 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 80.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,329.45 or 0.09036859 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00056136 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 34.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.84 or 0.00304407 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002687 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.54 or 0.00115939 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

XYO Coin Profile

XYO is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork . The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for XYO is xyo.network . XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling XYO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

