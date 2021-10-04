Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Shares Gap Down to $7.62

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.62, but opened at $7.38. Yalla Group shares last traded at $7.34, with a volume of 5,065 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on YALA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yalla Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Yalla Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and a PE ratio of -45.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.43.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $66.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.99 million. Yalla Group had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 5.94%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YALA. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Yalla Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,980,000. Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Yalla Group in the 1st quarter worth $30,295,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yalla Group in the 1st quarter worth $10,851,000. Indus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Yalla Group by 177.0% in the 2nd quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 536,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,730,000 after purchasing an additional 342,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Yalla Group in the 1st quarter worth $8,438,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

About Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA)

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services.

