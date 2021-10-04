Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $84.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Yandex is gaining from solid momentum across Search, Taxi, Classifieds, Media Services and Experiments segments. Further, strong marketplace business, owing to growing momentum across third-party sellers remains a major positive. Additionally, the company’s increasing share in the Russian search market is a tailwind. Moreover, increasing subscribers on Yandex.Plus is benefiting the company. Further, positive contributions from Yandex.Lavka and Yandex.Eats, which are benefiting the FoodTech business are other positives. Also, strengthening ride-hailing business on the back of rising number of rides, is contributing well. The stock has outperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis. However, slowdown in the advertising spending remains a major concern. Also, coronavirus induced uncertainties in the overall demand environment are overhangs.”

Get Yandex alerts:

YNDX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Yandex in a report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group raised Yandex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $77.50 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.75.

YNDX opened at $79.25 on Friday. Yandex has a 1-year low of $55.62 and a 1-year high of $82.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a PE ratio of 155.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.35.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.35). Yandex had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Yandex will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Yandex by 0.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,626,332 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,096,062,000 after buying an additional 150,271 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Yandex by 2.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,868,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $839,645,000 after buying an additional 248,818 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Yandex by 13.3% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,625,729 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $552,564,000 after buying an additional 1,011,341 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Yandex by 26.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,814,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $340,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Yandex by 5.5% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,135,772 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $292,606,000 after acquiring an additional 215,121 shares during the last quarter. 66.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yandex (YNDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.