YENTEN Price Up 14.1% Over Last Week (YTN)

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Over the last week, YENTEN has traded 14.1% higher against the US dollar. YENTEN has a market cap of $76,675.69 and approximately $28.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YENTEN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

YENTEN Coin Profile

YENTEN (CRYPTO:YTN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . YENTEN’s official website is yentencoin.info . YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet. “

YENTEN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YENTEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YENTEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

