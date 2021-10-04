Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 86.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,874 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.10% of Yum! Brands worth $35,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of YUM. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 964.0% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.81, for a total transaction of $158,160.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,255 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,606.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.66, for a total transaction of $184,498.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,863,328.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,089 shares of company stock valued at $4,142,388. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on YUM shares. Cowen raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.26.

NYSE:YUM opened at $123.64 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.35. The company has a market cap of $36.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.33 and a 52 week high of $135.77.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.21% and a negative return on equity of 16.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 55.25%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

