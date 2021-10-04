Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.34 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to announce $2.34 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Constellation Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.26 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.39 billion. Constellation Brands posted sales of $2.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Constellation Brands will report full-year sales of $8.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.49 billion to $8.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $9.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.02 billion to $9.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Constellation Brands.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on STZ. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet lowered Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.04.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 10.7% in the first quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Constellation Brands by 7.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 71,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,414,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth about $3,611,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth about $2,302,000. Institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded up $2.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $213.48. 1,314,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,104,988. The stock has a market cap of $41.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. Constellation Brands has a fifty-two week low of $160.63 and a fifty-two week high of $244.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $215.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Constellation Brands (STZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.