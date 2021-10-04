Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.34 Billion

Posted by on Oct 4th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to announce $2.34 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Constellation Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.26 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.39 billion. Constellation Brands posted sales of $2.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Constellation Brands will report full-year sales of $8.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.49 billion to $8.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $9.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.02 billion to $9.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Constellation Brands.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on STZ. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet lowered Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.04.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 10.7% in the first quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Constellation Brands by 7.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 71,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,414,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth about $3,611,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth about $2,302,000. Institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded up $2.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $213.48. 1,314,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,104,988. The stock has a market cap of $41.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. Constellation Brands has a fifty-two week low of $160.63 and a fifty-two week high of $244.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $215.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Constellation Brands (STZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ)

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.