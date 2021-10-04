Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) to Announce $1.39 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.39 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Crane’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.35. Crane posted earnings of $1.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crane will report full-year earnings of $6.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $7.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Crane.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. Crane had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $796.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.45 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CR. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.15 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Crane in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Crane in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crane to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.23.

In related news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $44,946.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $51,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $1,297,468. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CR. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Crane by 31.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,809,000 after acquiring an additional 41,673 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Crane by 40.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crane by 8.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,349 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crane in the first quarter valued at about $399,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Crane by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CR traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.60. 980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,655. Crane has a 1-year low of $48.19 and a 1-year high of $104.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 44.79%.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

