Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $20.60 Million

Posted by on Oct 4th, 2021

Brokerages expect Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) to report $20.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Kymera Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $18.50 million to $25.00 million. Kymera Therapeutics posted sales of $14.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 41.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $91.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $74.22 million to $137.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $91.17 million, with estimates ranging from $45.00 million to $140.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kymera Therapeutics.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $18.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.81 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.01% and a negative net margin of 90.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 445.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KYMR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.17.

In related news, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 3,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $232,419.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,742,022.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard Chesworth sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total transaction of $2,719,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,719,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 431,563 shares of company stock worth $25,136,186 in the last 90 days. 23.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KYMR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 61.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,448,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,754,000 after buying an additional 934,594 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 18.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,044,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,144,000 after buying an additional 311,879 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 97.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,844,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,479,000 after buying an additional 911,948 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 42.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,336,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,827,000 after buying an additional 399,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $15,454,000. 51.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KYMR opened at $60.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.62. Kymera Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $27.65 and a 12 month high of $91.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.18.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

