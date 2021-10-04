Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $616.66 Million

Analysts forecast that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) will announce $616.66 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $592.00 million to $650.90 million. Liberty Oilfield Services posted sales of $147.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 318.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will report full year sales of $2.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.47 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $3.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Liberty Oilfield Services.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.17). Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 10.16% and a negative return on equity of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $581.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.42 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LBRT. Citigroup upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. TheStreet cut Liberty Oilfield Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.99.

LBRT stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.24. The stock had a trading volume of 50,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Liberty Oilfield Services has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $17.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 3.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.22.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $36,428.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 7,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $86,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 299,920 shares of company stock worth $3,634,528. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LBRT. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 383,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 146,419 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 876,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,893,000 after purchasing an additional 72,898 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,604,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,090 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $675,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 691.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 218,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 190,888 shares in the last quarter. 52.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

