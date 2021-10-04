Zacks: Analysts Anticipate T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) will post $0.55 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for T-Mobile US’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.33 and the lowest is $0.17. T-Mobile US posted earnings of $1.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that T-Mobile US will report full-year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $3.97. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $6.37. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover T-Mobile US.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $19.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.92.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock traded down $1.30 on Monday, hitting $125.46. 4,739,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,482,707. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.50 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. T-Mobile US has a 52 week low of $107.56 and a 52 week high of $150.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.47.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $429,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,852,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 137.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,637,420 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,423,408,000 after acquiring an additional 13,677,347 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 432.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 11,324,513 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,640,129,000 after acquiring an additional 9,195,915 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth approximately $594,000,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,848,745 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $607,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 577.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,023,799 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $253,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,226 shares in the last quarter. 38.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on T-Mobile US (TMUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.