Zacks: Analysts Expect Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Equities analysts expect Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) to post sales of $1.14 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.10 billion and the highest is $1.19 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions posted sales of $1.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will report full-year sales of $5.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.99 billion to $5.53 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.51 billion to $5.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 42.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BR. Raymond James upped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.60.

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 12,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total value of $2,146,074.84. Following the sale, the president now owns 68,783 shares in the company, valued at $11,695,861.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael Liberatore sold 32,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total value of $5,748,497.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,612 shares in the company, valued at $3,620,497.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 104,473 shares of company stock worth $17,841,693. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.3% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 31.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,657,000 after purchasing an additional 22,774 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 30.5% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 32,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 5,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BR traded down $3.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $162.09. The company had a trading volume of 10,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,681. The business has a fifty day moving average of $170.91 and a 200-day moving average of $163.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 0.86. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 12 month low of $131.23 and a 12 month high of $177.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.23%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

