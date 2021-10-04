Zacks: Analysts Expect C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.30 Million

Equities analysts predict that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) will report sales of $7.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for C4 Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $9.80 million. C4 Therapeutics posted sales of $8.45 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $30.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.20 million to $31.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $31.93 million, with estimates ranging from $28.00 million to $40.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for C4 Therapeutics.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.32% and a negative net margin of 257.05%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CCCC. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on C4 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

Shares of C4 Therapeutics stock opened at $45.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.81, a current ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.28. C4 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $22.40 and a fifty-two week high of $51.21.

In other news, Director Elena Prokupets sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $92,574.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.37, for a total value of $28,214.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,136.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,301 shares of company stock worth $7,364,016 over the last three months. 21.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 202.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. 65.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

