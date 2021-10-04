Zacks: Analysts Expect Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Will Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Analysts expect Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) to report $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.37. Cabot Oil & Gas posted earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 466.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas will report full-year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $2.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cabot Oil & Gas.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 19.77%. The firm had revenue of $324.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cabot Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

COG traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.25. 19,280,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,213,104. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.39 and its 200 day moving average is $17.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cabot Oil & Gas has a one year low of $14.28 and a one year high of $23.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is currently 102.33%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth about $198,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 3,557.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 973,211 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $16,993,000 after buying an additional 946,602 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth about $409,000. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 24,025 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snow Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 513,148 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,960,000 after buying an additional 22,946 shares in the last quarter.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the development, exploitation, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

