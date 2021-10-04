Zacks: Analysts Expect National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $414.43 Million

Equities research analysts expect National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) to announce sales of $414.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Fuel Gas’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $394.47 million and the highest estimate coming in at $434.39 million. National Fuel Gas reported sales of $287.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will report full year sales of $1.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for National Fuel Gas.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $394.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.82 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 7.83%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NFG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.63 price target (down previously from $60.00) on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

In other National Fuel Gas news, CEO David P. Bauer acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.36 per share, with a total value of $154,080.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFG. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 151.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 29.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 69.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFG traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.90. 12,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,738. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. National Fuel Gas has a 1 year low of $37.87 and a 1 year high of $55.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is currently 62.33%.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

