Zacks: Analysts Expect Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) to Announce $1.13 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) to announce $1.13 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.91 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.35. Texas Capital Bancshares posted earnings of $1.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full year earnings of $4.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $5.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $4.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Texas Capital Bancshares.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $227.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Hovde Group lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.36.

NASDAQ:TCBI remained flat at $$61.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,432. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52 week low of $30.76 and a 52 week high of $93.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

In related news, insider Timothy J. Storms acquired 4,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.83 per share, for a total transaction of $249,670.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,708.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rob C. Holmes acquired 8,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.29 per share, for a total transaction of $500,889.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,978,598.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCBI. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,214.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 176,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,201,000 after purchasing an additional 163,015 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 170,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,777,000 after acquiring an additional 29,532 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 106.6% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 69,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after acquiring an additional 35,956 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 152,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,714,000 after buying an additional 15,777 shares during the period. 95.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

