Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) will announce $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Allegro MicroSystems’ earnings. Allegro MicroSystems reported earnings of $1.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 89.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Allegro MicroSystems.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $188.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.55 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allegro MicroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. William Blair started coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allegro MicroSystems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.89.

In related news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 83,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total transaction of $2,801,070.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Noriharu Fujita sold 12,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total value of $387,118.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 621,655 shares of company stock valued at $18,300,593 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,541 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 20.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter worth $98,000. Friess Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 355,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGM opened at $31.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.65. Allegro MicroSystems has a 52-week low of $16.78 and a 52-week high of $36.85. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion and a PE ratio of 16.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

