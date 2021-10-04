Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) to Post $1.19 EPS

Analysts expect AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) to post $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for AMETEK’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.21. AMETEK posted earnings of $1.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AMETEK will report full year earnings of $4.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $4.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AMETEK.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AME shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.33.

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total value of $682,564.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in AMETEK in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter valued at $57,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMETEK stock traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.69. 21,646 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 983,376. AMETEK has a fifty-two week low of $96.86 and a fifty-two week high of $140.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

