Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) to post ($0.10) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Dyadic International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.10). Dyadic International reported earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Dyadic International will report full-year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.37). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to $0.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Dyadic International.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Dyadic International had a negative return on equity of 43.25% and a negative net margin of 536.88%.

In other news, major shareholder Francisco Trust Under Agreemen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103,965.00, for a total value of $2,599,125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 26.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DYAI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Dyadic International by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,307,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,178,000 after acquiring an additional 34,493 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Dyadic International by 41.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dyadic International by 8.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 330,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 27,008 shares during the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC increased its position in Dyadic International by 24.7% during the first quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 29,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Dyadic International by 40.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 11,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.44% of the company’s stock.

DYAI stock opened at $5.29 on Friday. Dyadic International has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $8.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.51.

About Dyadic International

Dyadic International, Inc engages in developing a gene expression platform for producing commercial quantities of industrial enzymes and other proteins. It focuses on further improving and applying its proprietary C1 technology, which is used in the discovery, development, and manufacture of biologic medicines and vaccines.

