Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NetScout Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.37. NetScout Systems also reported earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NetScout Systems will report full year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.74. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $1.96. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NetScout Systems.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $190.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.71 million. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 3.04%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NTCT shares. TheStreet lowered NetScout Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on NetScout Systems from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

In related news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total value of $82,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $210,525.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,420.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTCT traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.10. 193,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,926. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NetScout Systems has a 1 year low of $19.76 and a 1 year high of $31.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.71, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.75.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

