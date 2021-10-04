Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG) to Post -$0.28 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG) will announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Portage Biotech’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the highest is ($0.27). The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Portage Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($0.78). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.03) to ($1.50). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Portage Biotech.

Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Portage Biotech in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Portage Biotech in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Portage Biotech in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:PRTG opened at $20.57 on Friday. Portage Biotech has a 1 year low of $8.74 and a 1 year high of $44.98. The stock has a market cap of $274.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.91 and a 200-day moving average of $24.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRTG. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Portage Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Portage Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Portage Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Portage Biotech in the second quarter worth $99,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Portage Biotech in the second quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Portage Biotech Company Profile

Portage Biotech Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; INT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors; STING, a small molecule that binds to the stimulator of interferon genes in cancer; CellPorter, a cell permeable peptide platform technology derived from human proteins; PPL-003, an ophthalmic solution; and SBI-101, a blood-conditioning technology to restore balance to the immune system after acute vital organ injury, such as acute kidney injury.

