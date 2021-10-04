Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) will report earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Vocera Communications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. Vocera Communications posted earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 48.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vocera Communications will report full-year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Vocera Communications.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $56.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.54 million. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.72%.

VCRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Vocera Communications from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.30.

Vocera Communications stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.15. The stock had a trading volume of 163,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,241. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -267.69 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.50. Vocera Communications has a 52 week low of $29.39 and a 52 week high of $55.60.

In related news, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $30,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 23,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $1,101,128.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,701 shares of company stock worth $2,763,228. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCRA. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,255,000 after acquiring an additional 513,867 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 394,822 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,397,000 after buying an additional 6,475 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vocera Communications by 10.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,737 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Vocera Communications by 2.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Vocera Communications by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

