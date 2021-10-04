Zacks: Brokerages Expect Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) to post ($0.07) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Allot Communications’ earnings. Allot Communications reported earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Allot Communications will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.07) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Allot Communications.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.72% and a negative net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $35.29 million for the quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Allot Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Allot Communications from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

ALLT traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.88. 3,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,818. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.49. Allot Communications has a 12 month low of $8.88 and a 12 month high of $21.04. The stock has a market cap of $526.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.91 and a beta of 0.60.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Allot Communications stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Allot Communications

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

