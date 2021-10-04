Zacks: Brokerages Expect Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Posted by on Oct 4th, 2021

Equities analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) will report $1.14 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.19 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions reported sales of $1.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will report full-year sales of $5.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.99 billion to $5.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.51 billion to $5.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 42.69%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.15 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BR. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.60.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 1,093 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $185,176.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,023 shares in the company, valued at $4,239,396.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 49,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.61, for a total value of $8,363,236.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 104,473 shares of company stock valued at $17,841,693. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BR traded down $3.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $162.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,681. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 1-year low of $131.23 and a 1-year high of $177.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $170.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.23%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

