Zacks: Brokerages Expect Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $25.04 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) will announce $25.04 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $24.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $26.30 million. Heron Therapeutics reported sales of $19.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $96.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $92.54 million to $101.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $186.77 million, with estimates ranging from $145.60 million to $257.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Heron Therapeutics.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 281.99% and a negative return on equity of 107.65%. The firm had revenue of $22.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.44 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HRTX shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 5.1% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 20,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 50.0% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 8.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 31.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 197,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

Heron Therapeutics stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,840,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,633. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.39. Heron Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $22.40.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

