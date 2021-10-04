Zacks: Brokerages Expect I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) to announce ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for I-Mab’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.95) and the highest is $0.00. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that I-Mab will report full-year earnings of ($2.84) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.06) to ($1.28). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.81) to ($0.28). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow I-Mab.

Several analysts have commented on IMAB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on I-Mab from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. China Renaissance Securities upped their price target on I-Mab from $78.91 to $102.98 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded I-Mab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, I-Mab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.66.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMAB. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in I-Mab during the second quarter worth about $329,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in I-Mab by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 534,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,854,000 after buying an additional 23,370 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of I-Mab during the second quarter worth approximately $1,264,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of I-Mab during the second quarter worth approximately $3,769,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in I-Mab in the second quarter valued at approximately $343,000. 37.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMAB opened at $71.73 on Friday. I-Mab has a 1 year low of $32.64 and a 1 year high of $85.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.81.

I-Mab Company Profile

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

