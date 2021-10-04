Zacks: Brokerages Expect Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) to Announce $0.44 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) will report $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. Keurig Dr Pepper reported earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full-year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.63. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Keurig Dr Pepper.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 8.91%.

Several research firms have weighed in on KDP. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

In related news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $1,349,495.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Justin Whitmore bought 1,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.34 per share, for a total transaction of $35,198.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KDP. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 23.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 934,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,945,000 after buying an additional 177,582 shares during the period. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 3,270,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661,064 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 332.2% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 38,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 29,483 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 170.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,201,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,350,000 after purchasing an additional 757,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,932,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,284,000 after purchasing an additional 128,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $33.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.38. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52-week low of $26.67 and a 52-week high of $37.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.26. The firm has a market cap of $47.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

