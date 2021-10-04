Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) to Announce -$0.10 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) will announce ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Lightspeed POS’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Lightspeed POS posted earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will report full year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.24). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lightspeed POS.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $115.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.13 million.

LSPD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Lightspeed POS in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Lightspeed POS from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lightspeed POS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.15.

Lightspeed POS stock opened at $98.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.42. Lightspeed POS has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $130.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.21.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lightspeed POS (LSPD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.