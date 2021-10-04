Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) to Announce -$0.10 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) will announce ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Lightspeed POS’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Lightspeed POS posted earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will report full year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.24). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lightspeed POS.
Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $115.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.13 million.
Lightspeed POS stock opened at $98.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.42. Lightspeed POS has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $130.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.21.
About Lightspeed POS
Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.
