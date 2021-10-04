Zacks: Brokerages Expect Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Will Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) will report $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Skyline Champion’s earnings. Skyline Champion reported earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skyline Champion will report full year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.68 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Skyline Champion.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $510.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.65 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SKY. Barclays lifted their target price on Skyline Champion from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Skyline Champion from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Skyline Champion from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.75.

Shares of SKY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.77. 12,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,767. Skyline Champion has a twelve month low of $23.74 and a twelve month high of $66.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.64.

In other Skyline Champion news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 29,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $1,798,835.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 7,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $463,879.62. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,617,403.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKY. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the first quarter worth about $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 19.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

