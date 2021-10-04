Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) to Hold

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. is a premier esports entertainment company. Allied Esports Entertainment Inc., formerly known as Black Ridge Acquisition Corp., is based in CA, United States. “

Get Allied Esports Entertainment alerts:

AESE traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $1.75. The stock had a trading volume of 758 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,546,895. Allied Esports Entertainment has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $4.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.28.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.83 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allied Esports Entertainment will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment by 22.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 30,022 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment by 210.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 43,998 shares during the period. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $143,000. 3.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allied Esports Entertainment Company Profile

Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc is an esports entertainment company, which engages in the creation of esports venues and live events for both video games and poker. It operates through the following segments: Poker, gaming & entertainment and E-sports. The Poker, gaming & entertainment segment provides televised gaming and entertainment, land-based poker tournaments, online and mobile poker applications through World Poker Tour (WPT).

Further Reading: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allied Esports Entertainment (AESE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Esports Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Esports Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.