Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) to Hold

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. is one of the largest automotive retailers. Asbury offers customers an extensive range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicle sales and related financing and insurance, vehicle maintenance and repair services, replacement parts and service contracts. They sell used vehicles at all franchised dealership locations and stand-alone stores. Used vehicle sales include the sale of used vehicles to individual retail customers and the sale of used vehicles to other dealers at auction. They provide vehicle repair and maintenance services, sell replacement parts, and recondition used vehicles at all of our dealerships. “

ABG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.67.

ABG traded up $5.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $203.12. 2,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,218. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.49. Asbury Automotive Group has a 12-month low of $97.95 and a 12-month high of $216.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.38. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.60.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $2.69. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 42.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will post 24.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the first quarter worth about $343,000.

