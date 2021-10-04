Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) to Hold

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It operates as a real estate finance and investment management company. The company’s investment programs focuses on loans and securities backed by commercial real estate assets. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. formerly known as Capital Trust, Inc.is headquartered in New York. “

Separately, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE BXMT traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,550,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,369. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.32. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $20.70 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.97 and its 200-day moving average is $31.92.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 56.02% and a return on equity of 8.27%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total value of $58,342.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total transaction of $38,249.04. Following the sale, the president now owns 86,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,921.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,174 shares of company stock worth $197,691 over the last ninety days. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BXMT. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 387.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

