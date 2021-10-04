Zacks Investment Research Lowers Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brandywine Realty Trust is a self-administered, self-managed and fully integrated Real Estate Investment Trust active in acquiring, developing, redeveloping, leasing and managing suburban office and industrial properties. The company’s portfolio includes approximately 151 office properties and 28 industrial facilities. Certain of the Properties serve as flex facilities, accommodating office use, warehouse space and research and development activities. “

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

BDN stock opened at $13.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.20. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $15.16.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.30). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 60.77%. On average, analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.68%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 13.5% in the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 259,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 30,842 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 338,070.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 57,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 57,472 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 1,684.1% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 60,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 57,462 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $367,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 76.8% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 400,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,485,000 after purchasing an additional 173,816 shares in the last quarter.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.