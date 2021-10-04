Zacks Investment Research Lowers Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Exela Technologies, Inc. is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions, Healthcare Solutions and Legal & Loss Prevention Services. ITPS provides industry solutions for banking and financial services, including lending solutions for mortgages, banking solutions for clearing, anti-money laundering, sanctions, cross-border settlement; property and casualty insurance solutions for enrollments, and communications. The HS segment offerings include integrated accounts payable and accounts receivable, and information management for both the healthcare payer and provider markets. The LLPS segment solutions include processing of legal claims for class action and mass action settlement administrations, involving project management support, notification and collection, analysis, and distribution of settlement funds. Exela Technologies Inc., formerly known as Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is based in United States. “

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on Exela Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

XELA opened at $1.90 on Friday. Exela Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $7.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $273.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.80.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $293.01 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Exela Technologies will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Par Chadha sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.81, for a total value of $281,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 300,000 shares of company stock worth $834,000. 49.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XELA. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Exela Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Exela Technologies during the first quarter worth about $25,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exela Technologies during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exela Technologies during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Exela Technologies during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 24.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

