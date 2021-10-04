Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $221.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Williams-Sonoma have outperformed the industry so far this year. It is benefiting from higher penetration of the e-commerce business. Continuous enhancement of the e-commerce channel, optimization of supply chain and disciplined cost control are expected to drive growth. Of late Williams-Sonoma is witnessing higher-than-expected e-commerce traffic in Canada. It is focused on enhancing customer experience through technology innovation and operational improvement. Meanwhile, the company has once again lifted fiscal 2021 outlook, thanks to encouraging macro trends. The company now projects revenue acceleration to $10 billion over the next four years. Notably, earnings estimates for 2021 have moved up over the past 30 days, depicting analysts’ optimism regarding its bottom-line growth potential.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WSM. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $176.09.

NYSE:WSM opened at $174.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68. Williams-Sonoma has a 12 month low of $87.94 and a 12 month high of $204.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $172.53 and its 200 day moving average is $170.24.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.69. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 65.88% and a net margin of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.11%.

In other news, EVP David Randolph King sold 7,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.55, for a total transaction of $1,389,797.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,678,022.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 2,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.18, for a total value of $485,597.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,090 shares of company stock valued at $10,368,734. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,831,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,250,221,000 after purchasing an additional 59,520 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,442,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $389,868,000 after purchasing an additional 71,309 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $163,878,000 after purchasing an additional 15,673 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 976,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $155,845,000 after purchasing an additional 82,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 901,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $143,923,000 after purchasing an additional 22,015 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

