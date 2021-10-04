Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) Short Interest Update

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, a drop of 40.3% from the August 31st total of 52,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 312.0 days.

Shares of Zealand Pharma A/S stock opened at $29.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 0.63. Zealand Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $27.85 and a 12 month high of $43.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.45.

About Zealand Pharma A/S

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company markets lixisenatide under the brand names of Adlyxin, Lyxumia, Soliqua 100/33, and Suliqua.

