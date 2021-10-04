Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) Short Interest Update

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, a drop of 40.3% from the August 31st total of 52,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 312.0 days.
Shares of Zealand Pharma A/S stock opened at $29.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 0.63. Zealand Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $27.85 and a 12 month high of $43.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.45.
About Zealand Pharma A/S
