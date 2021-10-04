Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $392.98.

Several equities analysts have commented on ZM shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $360.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $450.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $398.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $480.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $267.51 on Monday. Zoom Video Communications has a 52 week low of $255.25 and a 52 week high of $588.84. The firm has a market cap of $79.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $323.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $333.63.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.20. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Ryan Azus sold 12,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.14, for a total value of $4,904,115.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.25, for a total transaction of $988,581.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,292 shares of company stock valued at $78,646,650 in the last 90 days. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZM. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 213.3% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

