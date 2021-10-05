$0.10 EPS Expected for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) will announce $0.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Seanergy Maritime’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. Seanergy Maritime reported earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seanergy Maritime will report full-year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.26. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Seanergy Maritime.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Seanergy Maritime had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $27.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.29 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Seanergy Maritime in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seanergy Maritime from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHIP. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Seanergy Maritime in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Seanergy Maritime by 115.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Seanergy Maritime during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Seanergy Maritime during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seanergy Maritime during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. 3.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHIP traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.26. 19,532,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,554,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Seanergy Maritime has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $2.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.12. The company has a market cap of $192.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.13 and a beta of 0.84.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. operates as an international shipping company. The firm engages in seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on owning and management of fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

