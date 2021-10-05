-$0.11 EPS Expected for Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Inotiv’s earnings. Inotiv posted earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Inotiv will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.77 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Inotiv.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Inotiv had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $22.89 million for the quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NOTV. Craig Hallum began coverage on Inotiv in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Inotiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Inotiv in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of NOTV opened at $30.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $491.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.10 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Inotiv has a 52 week low of $4.85 and a 52 week high of $50.33.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Inotiv during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Inotiv during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Inotiv during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Inotiv by 2,350.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Inotiv during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. 43.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inotiv Company Profile

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Contract Research Services and Research Products. The Contract Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

