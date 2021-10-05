$0.12 EPS Expected for Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Navigator’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. Navigator reported earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Navigator will report full-year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.58. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Navigator.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $68.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.49 million. Navigator had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 0.72%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NVGS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Navigator from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

NVGS opened at $8.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $491.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.60 and a beta of 2.45. Navigator has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $12.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Navigator in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Navigator during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Navigator during the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Navigator during the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Navigator by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,351 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the period. 27.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.

