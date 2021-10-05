-$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for BigCommerce’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). BigCommerce posted earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BigCommerce will report full-year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.41). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.21). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BigCommerce.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $49.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.76 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 25.66% and a negative return on equity of 22.20%.

BIGC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BigCommerce has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.73.

Shares of NASDAQ BIGC opened at $48.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.98 and a beta of 1.35. BigCommerce has a 12-month low of $42.17 and a 12-month high of $109.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.84 and a 200 day moving average of $58.43.

In other news, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $535,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 133,782 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total value of $9,402,198.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 455,361 shares of company stock worth $30,543,487 in the last three months. Company insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIGC. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in BigCommerce during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in BigCommerce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in BigCommerce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BigCommerce by 217.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

