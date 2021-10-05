-$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Sumo Logic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.15). Sumo Logic reported earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, December 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sumo Logic will report full-year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.51). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.46). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sumo Logic.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 47.23% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $58.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.68 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

SUMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Sumo Logic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.78.

In other news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 4,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $74,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 3,800 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $66,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142,549 shares of company stock valued at $2,737,372. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 279.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,570,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839,554 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sumo Logic by 282.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,559,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,367,076 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 900.7% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,160,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844,440 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 112.1% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,574,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Sumo Logic by 96,925.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,446,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,873,000 after buying an additional 1,445,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SUMO traded down $0.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.17. 909,095 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,377,343. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.48. Sumo Logic has a fifty-two week low of $15.03 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

