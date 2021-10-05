$0.16 EPS Expected for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for The Trade Desk’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. The Trade Desk reported earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Trade Desk will report full year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.98. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Trade Desk.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $279.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.82 million. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 25.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TTD. Vertical Research downgraded The Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on The Trade Desk from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Trade Desk has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $66.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.65, a P/E/G ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.52 and its 200-day moving average is $74.15. The Trade Desk has a 52-week low of $46.71 and a 52-week high of $97.28.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $50,611.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,537,730.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $291,810.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,328 shares of company stock valued at $3,231,805 in the last three months. 10.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TTD. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 97 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 59 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

