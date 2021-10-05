$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) will report $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Phibro Animal Health’s earnings. Phibro Animal Health posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health will report full-year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.33 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Phibro Animal Health.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $220.30 million for the quarter. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 6.53%.

Separately, Barclays lowered Phibro Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ PAHC opened at $21.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.45. The firm has a market cap of $874.89 million, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.51. Phibro Animal Health has a 52 week low of $16.27 and a 52 week high of $31.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

In related news, Director E Thomas Corcoran acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.68 per share, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 50.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAHC. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 337,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,143,000 after buying an additional 152,853 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 4,821 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the period. 52.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

