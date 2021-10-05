-$0.35 EPS Expected for Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 5th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) to report ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Castle Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.37) and the highest is ($0.32). Castle Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($1.22). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.36). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Castle Biosciences.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 28.88%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Castle Biosciences from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.14.

Shares of CSTL opened at $60.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -61.67 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.90. Castle Biosciences has a 12-month low of $43.37 and a 12-month high of $107.69.

In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 10,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.92, for a total value of $659,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bernhard E. Spiess sold 15,401 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.78, for a total value of $1,167,087.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 131,408 shares of company stock valued at $9,188,151. 15.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTL. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Castle Biosciences by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,597,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,810,000 after acquiring an additional 528,696 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Castle Biosciences by 98,337.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 490,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,948,000 after acquiring an additional 489,719 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,640,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,403,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,651,000. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

See Also: How analysts view the yield curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Castle Biosciences (CSTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.