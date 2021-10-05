-$0.35 EPS Expected for Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) to report ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Castle Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.37) and the highest is ($0.32). Castle Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($1.22). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.36). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Castle Biosciences.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 28.88%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Castle Biosciences from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.14.

Shares of CSTL opened at $60.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -61.67 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.90. Castle Biosciences has a 12-month low of $43.37 and a 12-month high of $107.69.

In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 10,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.92, for a total value of $659,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bernhard E. Spiess sold 15,401 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.78, for a total value of $1,167,087.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 131,408 shares of company stock valued at $9,188,151. 15.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTL. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Castle Biosciences by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,597,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,810,000 after acquiring an additional 528,696 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Castle Biosciences by 98,337.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 490,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,948,000 after acquiring an additional 489,719 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,640,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,403,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,651,000. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

