$0.38 EPS Expected for HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) to post $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for HeadHunter Group’s earnings. HeadHunter Group reported earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 81%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, November 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HeadHunter Group will report full year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow HeadHunter Group.

Get HeadHunter Group alerts:

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $54.04 million for the quarter. HeadHunter Group had a net margin of 29.03% and a return on equity of 113.81%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of HeadHunter Group from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.

NASDAQ:HHR traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 796 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,044. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.95, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.04. HeadHunter Group has a 1 year low of $22.62 and a 1 year high of $56.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 61.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 13,336 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 74,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 23,325 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,973,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $598,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 523.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 74,449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.43% of the company’s stock.

HeadHunter Group Company Profile

HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HeadHunter Group (HHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HeadHunter Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeadHunter Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.