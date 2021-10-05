$0.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) will report earnings of $0.49 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Gap’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.63. The Gap reported earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 96%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Gap will report full year earnings of $2.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.38. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $3.14. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Gap.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.24. The Gap had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The Gap’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

GPS has been the subject of several research reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of The Gap in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of The Gap in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of The Gap in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Gap from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of The Gap from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.32.

NYSE:GPS opened at $23.89 on Friday. The Gap has a twelve month low of $18.30 and a twelve month high of $37.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.39 and a 200-day moving average of $30.14. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. The Gap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -24.12%.

In related news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 19,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total transaction of $565,574.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 65,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,958,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,541 shares of company stock worth $3,150,555. Insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in The Gap by 12.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 54,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new position in The Gap during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of The Gap in the first quarter worth $681,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Gap by 376.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 735,942 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $24,761,000 after acquiring an additional 581,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Gap by 6.8% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,534 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.46% of the company’s stock.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

