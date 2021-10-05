$0.83 Earnings Per Share Expected for Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) will announce $0.83 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Navient’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the lowest is $0.76. Navient reported earnings of $0.99 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Navient.

Get Navient alerts:

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $295.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.06 million. Navient had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NAVI shares. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Navient in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Navient from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Navient presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.72.

NAVI stock opened at $18.88 on Friday. Navient has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $23.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96, a quick ratio of 19.43 and a current ratio of 19.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Navient by 9.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 505,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,344,000 after acquiring an additional 43,240 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Navient by 13.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,071,471 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,333,000 after buying an additional 125,515 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Navient by 72.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 300,261 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,293,000 after buying an additional 125,944 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navient in the first quarter valued at about $4,956,000. Finally, WBI Investments grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 79.6% in the first quarter. WBI Investments now owns 42,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 18,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Navient (NAVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.