$0.93 EPS Expected for XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) will announce earnings per share of $0.93 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for XPO Logistics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the lowest is $0.90. XPO Logistics reported earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that XPO Logistics will report full year earnings of $4.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $5.06. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.22 to $4.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover XPO Logistics.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 21.65%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on XPO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.27.

NYSE XPO opened at $78.43 on Friday. XPO Logistics has a 1-year low of $50.79 and a 1-year high of $90.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.68 and a 200-day moving average of $121.74. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 15.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,934,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,249,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,027 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 25.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,782,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $529,177,000 after purchasing an additional 774,370 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,156,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $441,508,000 after purchasing an additional 80,971 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 1.1% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,827,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,630,000 after purchasing an additional 20,575 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 9.8% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,750,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $215,784,000 after purchasing an additional 155,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

